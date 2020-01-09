Who is Luther in AEW, the newest member of the Nightmare Collective?

During the AEW Women’s Championship between RIHO and Kris Statlander, the Nightmare Collective came down to interfere in the match.

Mel and Awesome Kong came down and made their presence known. Mel then attacked RIHO but Statlander came down and helped RIHO.

Then, Statlander attacked Awesome Kong and it looked like the match was going to get thrown out. However, Brandi Rhodes then came down and went face-to-face with Statlander.

Finally, Kris Statlander had enough and got ready to hit Brandi Rhodes. At that moment, a weird bald guy came out from under the ring. He grabbed Statlander’s arm and held it so Awesome Kong could clothesline Statlander.

Excaliber said that the man was named Luther. Here is what we know.

Luther is a Canadian semi-retired professional wrestler.

His real name is Len Olsen, but he has wrestled under the names Dr. Luther and Lenny St. Clair. He worked in Japan for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, WAR, and IWA Japan in the ’90s.

This is important, as the 51-year-old wrestler was in Japan when a young man named Chris Jericho went over there to wrestle. As a matter of fact, Luther wrestled in Canada to start his career and wrestled against Jericho in 1991.

The rumors also started last December when Ryan Satin broke the news that someone recognized Luther when he first showed up in promos with Brandi Rhodes petting his head.

*POSSIBLE AEW SPOILER* Someone on Reddit pointed out that the bald guy shown in the Nightmare Collective promo last night could be FMW/Canadian wrestler Dr. Luther, who is close with Chris Jericho. The arm tattoo matches his profile pic on Twitter & the gimmick seems to match. pic.twitter.com/rNMoZwpGEw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 12, 2019

Chris Jericho also possibly spoiled it when he posted an Instagram photo of him and Dr. Luther backstage at AEW Dynamite.

Dr. Luther also had some matches in WCW, ECW, and ECCW. However, as mentioned, he was semi-retired and had only wrestled off and on since 2006.

It appears that Chris Jericho might have had a hand in helping get Luther in the front door of AEW, where he is now in a big angle with The Nightmare Collective.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.