Who is Luke Perry’s son? Jack Perry is part of AEW wrestling known as Jungle Boy

When Luke Perry passed away today, a few days after suffering a major stroke, his friends and family began mourning their loss. What some fans might not know is that Luke Perry’s son is a professional wrestler, and goes by the name Jungle Boy.

Who is Luke Perry’s son?

Not only that — but before Luke Perry passed away, he had the chance to see his son make a dream a reality. Jungle Boy signed an official contract with the new AEW wrestling and even got his own official t-shirt fans could buy.

The news broke last month that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks signed Jungle Boy to an AEW contract.

They even posted a fun photo on Twitter about the signing, and today sent their condolences about the loss of the young man’s father.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Adam Page, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Joey Janela, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, PAC, Cima, El Lindaman, T-Hawk, Takehiro Yamamura, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker,Penelope Ford and Jungle Boy Thoughts on AEW Roster? pic.twitter.com/uvv5tr9cCV — ✌❤🤘Stephen (@awesomephinatic) January 25, 2019

We are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW’s Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family. Posted by All Elite Wrestling on Monday, March 4, 2019

Jungle Boy will get a chance to show his stuff to the world as he is expected to compete at the first AEW wrestling major show, Double or Nothing in May.

Who is Jungle Boy?

Jungle Boy Nate Coy’s real name is Jack, who was born in 1997 to Luke Perry and his ex-wife Rachel Minnie Sharp.

His son had wrestled since he was a teenager and Luke Perry even whipped out his phone to record one of his boy’s matches in 2017.