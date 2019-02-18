Who is Lacey Evans?: WWE superstar makes surprising appearance at Elimination Chamber

Lacey Evans showed up at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Pic credit: WWE

In a very strange moment at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Lacey Evans’ music started and the WWE superstar walked out to the audience dressed in her All-American dress and garb.

She walked down the ramp, did a turn, and then walked back up and left without saying a word.

Who is Lacey Evans?

Lacey Evans signed with the WWE in 2016 after a two year stint in the indies.

However, before she became a professional wrestler, Lacey Evans served in the U.S. Marines. She worked as a military police officer with the

the Special Reaction Team.

Knowing that it would be hard for someone with her legitimate background to get any real heat in the match, she decided to take on a very different persona.

She would wear a long skirt similar to a sailor’s uniform, her hair pinned up and a big white flower in her hair. Then, she would open her mouth and insult anyone and everyone for not being as proper as she is.

Evans was also someone who came from a broken home and had to fight for everything she ever got.

“I know what it’s like to have to fight from the depths of life that most people will never be in,” Evans said. “I don’t give up; I go down fighting in everything I do — being a mother, being a wife, being a wrestler, being a Marine, being a sister. I wouldn’t want to get in the ring with me, I can promise you that.”

Lacey Evans in the WWE

Lacey Evans didn’t do a lot in WWE NXT. She did get to compete in the Mae Young Classic.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Lacey Evans actually got pushed as a legitimate contender in WWE NXT. She started feuding with Kairi Sane and then went on to fight women like Dakota Kai and Candice LaRae.

On Dec. 17, 2018, the WWE announced they were calling up Lacey Evans. She made her television debut at the Royal Rumble where she put on a great show, lasting 29 minutes and eliminating both IIconics before Charlotte Flair eliminated her.

She has now appeared at two consecutive WWE PPV events, although she did not wrestle at this one. Whatever she does, the future looks bright for Lacey Evans.