Who is Jordan Myles in WWE NXT? Everything to know about the Breakout Tournament winner

WWE held a tournament and it wasn’t the King of the Ring but was the NXT Breakout Tournament and the finals took place on Wednesday night with Jordan Myles and Cameron Grimes in the finals.

Jordan Myles won with the 450 splash and here is what you need to know about the winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Who is Jordan Myles?

Jordan Myles made his name in Ring of Honor Wrestling. His name there was not Jordan Myles but ACH.

ACH’s real name is Albert Christian Hardie Jr. and he is a 31-year-old superstar that finally got a chance to make it in WWE.

Before signing with WWE, ACH worked in Chikara (Cesaro wrestled there), Combat Zone Wrestling (Dean Ambrose wrestled there), Dragon Gate USA (Johnny Gargano worked there), Major League Wrestling (Austin Aries works there now), PWG (Kevin Owens wrestled there), New Japan, and Ring of Honor, among others.

Ironically, ACH made his debut in Ring of Honor in a match with Kyle O’Reilly, who is part of NXT’s Undisputed Era.

He competed in their version of a Breakout Tournament with the Top Prospect Tournament, where he lost in the first round to the current world champion, Matt Taven.

Jordan Myles in NXT

In February 2019, ACH signed with WWE and they sent him to the Performance Center, changing his name to Jordan Myles.

After debuting at a house show, he lost to a number of stars before competing against Gran Metalik and Ligero at WWE Worlds Collide.

In July, he started the NXT Breakout Tournament and it was time for his NXT TV debut. He beat Boa in the first round and Angel Garza in the second round. Finally, on TV tonight, he beat Cameron Grimes to win the Breakout Tournament.

With the win, Jordan Myles received a contract for a future NXT title match of his choice.