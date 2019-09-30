Who is Dio Maddin, the new announcer on WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw made some huge changes this week and that includes a new WWE announcer team. Vic Grimes will replace Michael Cole as the new lead commentator and Dio Maddin will be the color man.

Jerry “The King” Lawler will also join the team to help the young guys get situated.

Probably no stream this week because I have to get ready for flippin’ MONDAY NIGHT RAW. https://t.co/nA50kvP0gC — Dio Maddin | Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) September 26, 2019

Who is Dio Maddin on Monday Night Raw?

While fans who watch the WWE Network know Vic Grimes from his work as the lead announcer on 205 Live, Dio Maddin is a different case.

Maddin is a brand-new WWE superstar and rumors indicate that Paul Heyman handpicked him to join the announcer team and Heyman feels he can morph him into a great voice for the brand.

So, who is Dio Maddin on Monday Night Raw?

Maddin is a former NFL star, Brennan Williams.

Williams played college football at North Carolina and was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Sadly, Brannan missed his rookie year with a microfracture in his knee and the Texans released him the next offseason. He moved on to sign a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The goal was for Brennan to back up Jeremy Parnell as the offensive tackle for the Jags. The team released him right before the 2015 NFL season began.

With his NFL career looking doubtful, Brennan Williams made a career change. He went down to Houston and trained with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Brennan Williams then made his wrestling debut in 2016 using the name Marcellis Black.

Dio Maddin in WWE

After working in Reality of Wrestling, Brennan Williams got a tryout in 2016 with WWE and signed with the company in August 2016.

Under the name Dio Maddin, Williams began his wrestling career in WWE NXT with a battle royal at a WWE Live event in Orlando.

However, WWE saw something else in Dio Maddin and made him the color commentator on 205 Live so Nigel McGuinness could focus on NXT.

That was September 10, and three weeks later, Dio Maddin is now the color commentator on Monday Night Raw.

#RAW Commentary: Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin & Jerry Lawler#SmackDown: Michael Cole, Corey Graves & Renee Young What are your thoughts on the commentary shake up? pic.twitter.com/T5fBD1NmXR — ｱ乃 🎭 (@pierobuccellato) September 26, 2019

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8/7c on USA Network.