Who is Deonna Purrazzo, Asuka’s opponent on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Last night at the WWE TLC OOV, Asuka and Kairi Sane successfully defended their WWE women’s tag team titles against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Tonight, on Monday Night Raw, Asuka was back in action and she was in a single’s match against someone that had never wrestled with the main roster before.

That woman was Deonna Purrazzo. Here is what you need to know about Asuka’s opponent.

Asuka vs Deonna Purrazzo

Asuka came to the ring to wrestle and her opponent was revealed to be an NXT star — “The Virtuoso” Deonna Purrazzo joined Asuka in the ring.

The match started out on fire, with Purrazzo making sure everyone knew who she was when she kicked Asuka in the head and sent her to the outside of the ring.

The match was a back and forth affair and Asuka gave as much as she gave — helping Purrazzo look like a star.

However, Asuka is on her way to a possible Monday Night Raw women’s title match against Becky Lynch, so she was winning here regardless. Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock for the submission win.

Who is Deonna Purrazzo?

Deonna Purrazzo is well-known to people who watch wrestling outside WWE. She worked in Ring of Honor from 2015-2018. She is the woman that many people credit with helping kickstart the Women of Honor again after her match with Mandy Leon.

She was named the Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year in 2017 but never won their women’s title.

She left in 2018 and signed with Stardom. She worked with names like Shauna Baszler there and actually teamed with her. She also competed against Stardom Champion Toni Storm, who is now in WWE as well.

In May 2018, Deonna Purrazzo signed with WWE and she made her official NXT debut in August 2018. She made it to the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic and has since worked in NXT UK.