Who is Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair’s opponent on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, another new female face made her debut on the show in Chelsea Green.

This is the second week in a row that a barely used NXT female superstar showed up on Raw – following Deonna Purrazzo last week.

The two women have something in common as well.

Here is what you need to know about Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green vs Charlotte Flair

Last week, Deonna Purrazzo showed up from NXT to battle Asuka and put on a fantastic match that impressed many fans.

However, this week Chelsea Green battled Charlotte Flair and didn’t last very long. While Green tried to take it to Charlotte, the match ended quickly with the Figure Eight.

Chelsea Green debuted on #RAW vs. Charlotte Flair. pic.twitter.com/gSm7rpgOKQ — GIF Skull – 8 days left in 2019. #RAW (@GIFSkull) December 24, 2019

According to reports, WWE plans to use wrestlers from NXT who are not currently on television or in storylines as enhancement talent on Raw or SmackDown. This was the second instance this happened.

Who is Chelsea Green?

Chelsea Green made her debut in WWE in 2014 as Megan Miller, Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist. In that appearance, she claimed she had an affair with Bryan to enrage his wife, Brie Bella.

This was all a ruse by Stephanie McMahon.

In 2015, Green returned to WWE as a part of Tough Enough, where she finished in fourth place.

In 2018, Green took part in WWE tryouts and signed a deal in August of that year. That was the same class that also saw WWE sign Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Damien Priest, and Humberto Carrillo.

She worked her first match for NXT at a live event in October of that year and then made her TV debut in March 2019.

She missed three months due to a broken wrist. In some fun trivia, she made her return in June in a tag team match where her partner was Deonna Purrazzo.

Since then, she only appeared twice on NXT television. She teamed with Purrazzo to lose to Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on Sept. 27 and then beat Catalina Garcia on Nov. 13.

Before signing with WWE, Chelsea Green worked in Stardom, Impact Wrestling, and the fourth season of Lucha Underground.

Congrats to Chelsea Green for making her Raw debut. for those that don’t know her in wrestling she’s a former Impact Knockouts champion #RAWChristmas #Raw pic.twitter.com/lGqmcGDsqm — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) December 24, 2019

She was the Impact Knockouts Champion (under the name Laurel Van Ness) in 2017, beating Rosemary for the title before losing to Allie.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Mondays, at 8/7c on USA Network.