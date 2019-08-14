Who is Cameron Grimes in WWE NXT? Everything to know about the Breakout Tournament runner-up

WWE held a tournament called the NXT Breakout Tournament and the finals took place on Wednesday night with Jordan Myles and Cameron Grimes in the finals.

While Cameron Grimes lost in the finals, he impressed the WWE Universe with his performance. Here is everything you need to know about Cameron Grimes and where you know him from.

Who is Cameron Grimes?

Cameron Grimes worked for the second-largest wrestling company in America for the last four years. Grimes wrestled in Impact Wrestling as Trevor Lee.

Before he signed with WWE, Lee worked in a lot of indie promotions all over the world and wrestled a whos-who of wrestling royalty.

He competed in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Impact Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling, and OMEGA Championship Wrestling.

The Hardy Boyz trained Trevor Lee and OMEGA is their promotion, which gave Trevor Lee his start. The Hardy Boyz also helped Lee get his foot in the door with Impact Wrestling.

Trevor Lee was a major star in Impact, a three-time X-Division Champion as well as a former Impact Wrestling tag team champion (with Brian Myers) as part of Team GWF. This was part of the GWF invasion angle when he worked for Jeff Jarrett’s promotion.

He was also a success in PWG, which was the home to guys like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, and the Young Bucks.

Trevor Lee held the tag team titles there with Andrew Everett. The two also worked in Impact Wrestling as a team as part of the Helms Dynasty.

Cameron Grimes in NXT

Cameron Grimes left Impact Wrestling after a feud with Killer Kross. He signed with WWE in January 2019.

He made his debut in a dark match, beating Shane Strickland (former EVOLVE wrestler). He then started working the NXT Breakout Tournament.

In the tourney, Cameron Grimes beat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round. Scott is the new name for Shane Strickland. In the second round, he beat the giant Bronson Reed before falling to Jordan Myles in the finals.