Who is Brutus Beefcake, the final member of 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class?

The WWE Hall of Fame announced its final member of the 2019 inductee class and that man is Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. While fans of ’80s wrestling know about The Barber, not everyone knows who Brutus Beefcake is.

Here is everything you need to know about the final 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

Beyond EXCITED to be inducted into the WWE HOF!!! New York here I come!!! #wrestlemania #HOF — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) April 1, 2019

Who is Brutus Beefcake?

Brutus Beefcake’s real name is Ed Leslie and he is a long-time friend of Hulk Hogan. As a matter of fact, it was Hogan that ensured that WWE hired Beefcake to begin with.

Leslie started his career as Ed Boulder, the fictional brother of Hulk Hogan, who at the time went by the name Terry Boulder. They worked in the territory system, including Bill Watts’ Mid South Wrestling.

Then, Hulk Hogan became WWE’s biggest star when he won the world title and Brutus Beefcake followed him to the company in a new role.

Beefcake debuted as a vain heel in 1994 and was managed by Lucious Johnny Valiant, one of the top tag team wrestlers from the ’60s and ’70s. After a short stint as a heel, battling men like David Sammartino and Hulk Hogan, he ended up as a tag team specialist.

Beefcake teamed with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and they won the WWE tag team titles as The Dream Team. They held the titles for eight months before losing the belts to the British Bulldogs at WrestleMania II.

After this, Brutus Beefcake took on the nickname “The Barber” and became a babyface. His gimmick was cutting his opponent’s hair after matches when he knocked them out with his sleeper hold.

His most famous moment came on his talk show “The Barber Shop,” where Shawn Michaels turned on his partner Marty Jannetty and threw him through the barbershop window.

Brutus Beefcake never won a singles title in WWE and his career there was cut short when he was involved in a parasailing accident that crushed his face, requiring 100 metal plates to repair it.

BREAKING: @brutusbeefcake_ will be the final inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, as first reported by @SInow.https://t.co/8GK59Z3CzQ — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2019

Brutus Beefcake’s later career

Two years after the accident, Brutus Beefcake returned for a short time in WWE before leaving and heading to WCW.

In WCW, Beefcake worked under a number of gimmicks, including Brother Bruti as a friend of Hulk Hogan, as well as a villain known as The Butcher, The Man with No Name, The Zodiac and The Booty Man. His last gimmick was as a character known as The Disciple.

Brutus Beefcake has been semi-retired since 2000.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday night, April 6, on WWE Network.