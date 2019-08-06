Who hit Roman Reigns with a car: WWE Monday Night Raw mystery revealed on SmackDown Live

Someone has been trying to take out Roman Reigns over the last few weeks, and the mystery took a wild turn on SmackDown Live tonight.

The first major attack involved someone knocking scaffolding over onto Reigns using a forklift. Many people blamed Samoa Joe since he was feuding with Reigns at that time.

Samoa Joe came out on Monday Night Raw last night and demanded an apology from Roman Reigns for the accusations. When he finally found Reigns, it was in the parking lot, and someone drove a car full-speed into the one that Reigns pulled up in.

Samoa Joe was pissed at the attacker because, for Joe, it is all about fighting someone face-to-face, and he was against these heinous and cowardly attacks.

On SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns went into the locker room at the end of the show and demanded everyone leave except for Buddy Murphy.

Murphy, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, is now a SmackDown Live superstar but has done almost nothing since he arrived on the Blue Brand. However, he was seen at the site of the scaffold incident.

Reigns told Murphy that he was there and either he did it or he knows who did. When Murphy said he didn’t know who did it and even if he did, he wouldn’t say, Reigns beat the hell out of him.

Roman Reigns’ interrogation tactics remind me of Jack Bauer from 24. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2BnrU3gzoy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 7, 2019

Buddy Murphy finally spilled the beans.

He said that Erick Rowan did it. When Roman Reigns asked if he meant Daniel Bryan’s Rowman, Murphy said he did, but he never saw Bryan there.

Why is nobody talking about that person walking around with a hood on after Roman Reigns got crushed by the "forklift". That definitely looks like Rowan pic.twitter.com/1HlWGcfrbV — WWE 4 LIFE 🤼‍♂️ (@WWENews_Account) August 6, 2019

The camera then shot to the ring and showed Rowan and Daniel Bryan watching the video screen with Rowan just staring at it intently.

