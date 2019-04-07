Who attacked Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame: Everything we know about Zach Madsen

Last night at the WWE Hall of Fame, a touching moment where the Hart Foundation was inducted and Bret Hart and Natalya were honoring the late Jim Neidhart was spoiled.

A fan ran into the ring and Bret Hart was attacked before the cameras switched away.

Now we know more about the man who attacked Bret Hart — Zach Madsen.

Who attacked Bret Hart?

The man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during his induction speech is Zach Madsen and he is an amateur MMA fighter.

Madsen had also been arrested late last year for violating a protection order. pic.twitter.com/GKCSXzhmgh — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

Madsen used to work at Allstate before he quit that job to try to become an MMA fighter, according to Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful.

The site also reports that this was not Madsen’s first brush with the law as he was also arrested last year for violating a protection order.

What happened to the man who attacked Bret Hart

After Zach Madsen rushed the ring and attacked Bret Hart, other wrestlers came to the rescue. While the cameras switched away, there was video evidence of the Bret Hart attack’s aftermath, including a moment where Dash Wilder of The Revival punched Madsen in the face.

Not only that, but CBS News reports that Travis Browne, the husband of Ronda Rousey and an MMA fighter as well, also roughed him up.

Furthermore, WWE had Madsen arrested and he was taken to the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York, where he was charged with two counts of assault as well as trespassing. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

I’ve been told Bret Hart’s attacker has been charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

According to reports, New Day, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Travis Browne, Heath Slater, Dash Wilder, Curtis Axel, and Shane McMahon all raced into the ring and jumped Madsen to protect Bret Hart.