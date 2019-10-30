Who are the Rock N Roll Express in AEW: Former NWA champs at AEW Dynamite

During a commercial break during AEW Dynamite, cameras caught the Rock N Roll Express and Private Party meet up backstage.

But, why is the Rock N Roll Express in AEW?

Who is the Rock N Roll Express?

The Rock N Roll Express are WWE Hall of Fame superstars, but they barely wrestled at all in WWE during their career.

Instead, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson were one of the best babyface tag teams in NWA territory history. As a matter of fact, when someone refers to someone playing the Ricky Morton of a tag team, they are referring to the Rock N Roll Express.

Ricky and Robert made their name in Memphis, Mid-South Wrestling, and Crockett Promotions NWA territory in the Carolinas.

While there, they had one of the greatest tag team feuds in history against the Midnight Express, managed by Jim Cornette.

They also were known for feuding with the Four Horsemen, with them fighting Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard for the NWA tag titles and Ricky even challenging Ric Flair for the world title.

The Rock N Roll Express held the NWA world tag team titles four times and also help titles in the CWA, Mid-South, and several other NWA territories over their career, with a total of 43 tag team titles.

They entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Why is the Rock N Roll Express in AEW?

The Young Bucks partially developed their look and style based on the Rock N Roll Express. That makes it no surprise that Ricky and Robert would show up in AEW.

Just as Bret “The Hitman” Hart showed up to introduce the world to the AEW world championship title belt, the Rock N Roll Express are in AEW to present the AEW world tag team titles to the winners of the Lucha Bros vs. So-Cal Uncensored match on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

AEW Dynamite airs on TNT on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.