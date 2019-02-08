Who are the Best Friends and Lucha Brothers in AEW’s tag team division?

The Lucha Bros. make their AEW debut. Pic credit: AEW

The Young Bucks came out at the AEW Double or Nothing rally and talked about tag team wrestling. They told the story of how they wanted to be the best tag team of all-time since they were kids.

The Bucks then mentioned how tag team wrestling doesn’t seem to matter anymore but they plan to change that in AEW. At that time, they introduced a new tag team that the signed called the Best Friends.

The Best Friends came out and talked to the crowd before hugging and leaving.

However, this was short lived as the Lucha Bros. came out and confronted the Young Bucks. Before the Bucks could do anything, the Lucha Bros. attacked and left both Bucks lying before telling the fans they were coming to AEW.

But who are the Best Friends and why did the Lucha Bros. attack the Young Bucks?

The Best Friends

The Best Friends are Chuck Taylor (Chuckie T) and Trent Baretta. Taylor has been wrestling since 2002 and cut his teeth in Chikara before moving on to Dragon Gate USA, PWG, and EVOLVE.

Over his career, he has worked with everyone from Daniel Bryan and Cesaro to Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, and Adam Cole.

Trent Baretta is a former WWE superstar. He made his debut in 2004 and joined the WWE in 2008 and worked in FCW (which later became NXT). Baretta got called up, first to ECW and then over to SmackDown Live.

He teamed with Caylen Croft as the Dude Busters. In 2010, the team split up and Baretta became a singles wrestler. He feuded with Curt Hawkins and Drew McIntyre before returning to NXT in 2012.

In 2013, the WWE released Baretta after five years in the company.

Baretta reinvented himself and worked in PWG and Impact Wrestling before heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It was in New Japan Pro Wrestling that Baretta and Taylor formed The Best Friends — a team that also made appearances last year in Ring of Honor.

The Lucha Bros.

The Lucha Bros. are a different story. They are extremely successful and are two of the biggest signings for AEW.

The Lucha Bros. are Pentagram Jr. and Fenix, although due to copyright issues, Pentagram will be known as Penta El Zero M. Fans know both men from Lucha Underground, where they were two of the biggest stars in the promotion.

In 2018, Penta went to Impact Wrestling and won the Impact world title from Austin Aries. The two are actually the current Impact Wrestling world tag team champions, and the Young Bucks have said that the deal with the Lucha Bros. is not exclusive to AEW wrestling.

Fenix is also the current AAA World Heavyweight Champion.

The Lucha Bros Attack The Bucks! #AEW pic.twitter.com/XMsj38qMOF — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) February 8, 2019

The Double or Nothing rally makes it look like the Lucha Bros. will battle the Young Bucks at that major PPV event in May.

This started last week when the Young Bucks went to Major League Wrestling, where the Lucha Bros. were wrestling, and challenged them to come to AEW to face them. This was the response and it looks like the match is on.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.

