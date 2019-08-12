Where has Sasha Banks been? The Boss returns and destroys Becky Lynch

Where has Sasha Banks been? The Legit Boss has been gone since WrestleMania but made her WWE return on Monday Night Raw this week.

Here is a look at where Sasha Banks has been and what is next for The Boss.

Where has Sasha Banks been?

Sasha Banks reportedly left WWE when she and Bayley lost their women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania to The IIconics.

According to many of the reports, Banks was angry because she was made to believe that she and Bayley would carry the tag team division to make it something special.

That is why they showed up on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT promoting always defending their titles. However, they lost to a gimmick tag team that never defended the titles and finally lost them last week.

Rumors had it that Sasha Banks threw a fit and then walked, asking for her release.

Bayley came back and ended up as the WWE SmackDown Live women’s champion. However, Sasha Banks has been gone since April.

Sasha Banks never disappeared from social media. She removed WWE from her handle and never really tweeted about the company, although she did send out friendly memory tweets with Bayley.

Sasha Banks has been showing up in different places but nothing that has to do with wrestling.

What is next for Sasha Banks?

Natalya was cutting a promo on Monday Night Raw about the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death. In Canada, it was clear that she would get a huge response.

However, when Sasha Banks came out, the fans loved it.

What is scary is that when Sasha Banks attacked Natalya, the fans cheered Sasha. Banks threw off her purple wig and had a blue hairdo under it. She then killed Natalya and people actually cheered her for it.

Then, Becky Lynch ran down for the save and Sasha Banks got the upper hand, beating the hell out of her with a steel chair. The fans were all over it, too.

It looks like Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch is in the books and if this feud comes close to the old Sasha vs. Charlotte matches, it will be something special.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on WWE Network.