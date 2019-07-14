What is the WWE Raw Reunion announced during 2019 Extreme Rules?

WWE announced at Extreme Rules that RAW Reunion was coming back again, this one taking place in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena on July 22.

The last time Raw had reunions, it was the RAW Family Reunion on Oct. 9, 2006, and then again on January 19, 2015, with RAW Reunion.

It'll be the BIGGEST reunion in Monday Night #RAW HISTORY. Don't miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ZrqEhxQmhR — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019

This year’s event will include a number of massive WWE legends.

Included in the original announcement are Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Nature Boy Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Hurricane Shane Helms, The Million Dollar Man, Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry The King Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, and Santino Marella.

WWE SmackDown Live Executive Director Eric Bischoff will also be at the RAW Reunion show.

The 2006 reunion episode of Monday Night Raw saw the normally two-hour show last three hours, something that is normal now.

The 2015 reunion episode was a little more traditional when it comes to stars of the past. Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and The New Age Outlaws all showed up.

Expect most of the legends to just show up in backstage skits, as is normally the case for these kinds of shows, although Hulk Hogan and likely the entire nWo will end up in the ring at some point on the show.

WWE Monday Night Raw Reunion 2019 will take place on July 22 at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.