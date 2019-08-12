What is the WWE King of the Ring tournament that is coming to Monday Night Raw?

WWE announced on Monday Night Raw tonight that the King of the Ring is returning to the company next week.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the WWE King of the Ring.

What is WWE King of the Ring

The WWE King of the Ring is one of the oldest events in WWE, although they stopped holding it many years ago.

The first King of the Ring tournament took place in 1985. That was the same year as the first WrestleMania, with King of the Ring taking place four months later.

As a matter of fact, the King of the Ring started three years before the first Royal Rumble, making it one of the oldest WWE events in history.

The first year, Don “The Magnificent” Muraco beat The Iron Sheik in the finals of the tournament.

However, things really kicked off strong the next year when former NWA champion, Harley Race, won the tournament by beating former WWE world champion, Pedro Morales.

Harley Race then started wearing a crown and called himself the King of the WWE.

The next year, Macho Man Randy Savage won the tournament by beating King King Bundy in the finals and became the Macho King.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart won back-to-back King of the Ring tournaments, which led to a feud with Jerry “The King” Lawler, who was insulted someone else called himself the King.

In 1996, Steve Austin won the King of the Ring tournament by beating Jake “The Snake” Roberts. After the win, Austin delivered his Austin 3:16 line for the very first time.

2002 was the last year it was an annual event.

In 2006, WWE brought it back and Booker T won it, developing the gimmick of King Booker, turning his career around.

The King of the Ring only took place three times since then. William Regal won in 2008, Sheamus in 2010, and Bad News Barrett in 2015.

Who is in this year’s WWE King of the Ring tournament?

WWE reported that both Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander will compete in the King of the Ring tournament this year.

There will be eight competitors from Monday Night Raw and eight from SmackDown Live.

Here is a look at who is in the tournament so far other than McIntyre and Cedric.

King Ali. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 13, 2019

King of Swing… King of the Ring pic.twitter.com/wlgzneCLpM — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 13, 2019

Here are who is confirmed for the King of the Ring tournament.

The Miz

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Ali

Kevin Owens

Chad Gable

Andrade

Shelton Benjamin

Sami Zayn

Cedric Alexander

Baron Corbin

Apollo Crews

Buddy Murphy

Cesaro

Elias

Samoa Joe

WWE Monday Night Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.