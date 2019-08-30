What is PAC’s status as an AEW wrestler following All Out on Saturday?

One of the most anticipated matches at AEW All Out in Chicago on Saturday is Kenny Omega battling PAC.

The match wasn’t even supposed to happen.

Why is Kenny Omega fighting PAC at All Out?

The original match was set up at AEW Double or Nothing when Kenny Omega lost to Chris Jericho and then Jon Moxley attacked both men after the match.

This was the former Dean Ambrose’s first appearance outside WWE in a wrestling match since leaving the company. Moxley beat the hell out of Omega and then dropped him off a large poker chip display and through a table.

However, Moxley went to Japan, injured his elbow, and ended up with MRSA. He had to pull out, causing Omega to call him unprofessional.

However, AEW had a backup plan and called PAC and the replacement match was made.

The ironic thing is that PAC and Omega were supposed to wrestle anyway before everything went sideways.

What is PAC’s AEW contract status?

The million-dollar question is what is PAC’s AEW contract status. See, PAC showed up at the very first AEW press conference to confront Adam Page.

According to backstage sources, PAC was supposed to feud with Page, beat him, and then go on to lose to Kenny Omega. The problem is that he also worked for Dragon Gate in Japan.

Dragon Gate made him their top champion and said that they did not want their champion losing for another company on a PPV.

PAC pulled out and that was it for months.

However, PAC lost his Dragon Gate title and it seemed like he had a chance to go back to AEW and that is what happened thanks to Jon Moxley’s injury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported it’s currently unknown if PAC has signed a long-term contract with AEW. However, there are rumors that he was booked anyway to return to AEW at the television premiere as one of Jericho’s mystery partners when he battles Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Adding PAC now would build to that teaming. However, there are also rumors that PAC is loyal to Dragon Gate and won’t sign an exclusive long-term deal with AEW because of that, so the thought is that this might be a short-term deal based on a specific number of appearances with the possibility for more.

AEW All Out in Chicago airs on Saturday at 8/7c on B/R Live.