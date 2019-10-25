What happened to Xavier Woods? See injury that will force WWE superstar out for up to a year

A recent injury will force one-third of the New Day out of action for as much as a year. WWE superstar Xavier Woods will reportedly be sidelined, keeping him away from the ring for many months.

Here’s what happened to Xavier Woods, causing his injury and forcing him to take time away from action to recover.

Woods posts video update wearing cast

On Friday, Xavier Woods, real name Austin Creed, posted a video clip on his Twitter page regarding his situation. Woods has the camera show off his leg with a cast on it. He tells the fans That he just got out of the surgery on his Achilles and says, “I have no clue how long I’ll be out.” He mentions he’ll figure that out soon.

Woods also says he wanted to give the update himself on what’s going on, rather than have people reading it from random sources “that have no clue what’s going on.”

In addition, he mentions he’s “very sad” that he won’t be wrestling for a while, but thanks fans for supporting him through it all.

Updaaaaaaate – for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing….https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019

Why did Xavier Woods need surgery?

According to Wrestling Inc, Woods suffered an Achilles injury during his tag team match last Sunday in Sydney, Australia. He and New Day partner Big E were teaming up to take on the WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Revival.

On one particular move, Woods got Irish-whipped into the ropes, and then just “collapsed” when he came off the ropes. He was clutching his ankle after that and Big E had to finish the match on his own. Woods was helped to the back.

In the video below, Woods’ injury happens after the 5:43 mark as he goes against the ropes and then falls to the mat.

After that match took place, he provided an update on his Twitter to let fans know he was hurt. While Xavier Woods said he didn’t know how long he’d be out of action for, a report via PW Insider claims it will be anywhere from six months to a year before he’s able to return to the ring.

Mans is injured. I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about ithttps://t.co/lTgxrMscbc — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 22, 2019

That could mean a shift in plans for how things work with New Day. Some fans are speculating that Kofi Kingston and Big E will operate together as a tag team once again, as Woods recovers. They will participate in a huge nine-team Tag Team Turmoil at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 31 in Saudi Arabia.

Kofi and Big E were in action as a team on the Friday episode of SmackDown on FOX. However, they came up on the losing side of things in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

They work well as a team, but what about a new angle? Many fans are wondering if maybe Kofi will be disgruntled after losing his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar and turn his back on Big E. That could lead to a feud between the multiple-time tag team champions, if WWE decides to go that way.

Regardless of what WWE decides, most fans are hoping that Xavier Woods will return sooner, rather than later. As Woods noted in his post-surgery Twitter video above, he’ll be actively streaming on Twitch quite a bit during his recovery period. Fans can follow him and watch his Twitch channel here.