What happened to Paige on Total Divas: Everything you need to know about her career-ending injury

Tonight on Total Divas, one of the most heartbreaking moments from the show’s history took place when Paige had to retire from in-ring competition in the WWE. But, what happened to Paige on Total Divas that led to this moment?

The show featured her preparing to go into the ring and announce to the world that she was forced to quit wrestling due to a serious neck injury. It was similar to what forced WWE superstar Edge to retire as any further damage to the neck could result in paralysis.

The injury was one in a long line of injury setbacks for Paige over her short career.

The fact that she had to retire from professional wrestling at the age of 25 took her by surprise.

As a matter of fact, Paige had sat out for over a year with a different injury that she chose to have surgery on against the wishes of the WWE.

During the time out of the ring, the WWE made it clear they didn’t feel surgery would matter but between Paige’s personal doctor and her family’s wishes, she went through with it anyway.

Paige finally returned to the WWE as a wrestler in November 2017 and took on the role as a heel and a mentor to two younger talents. However, her return did not last long.

Paige wrestled her first match in over a year on Dec. 4 on WWE Monday Night Raw and then, in a house show on Dec. 27, Sasha Banks kicked Paige in the back without the superstar seeing it coming.

Paige collapsed in the ring and realized that she would never wrestle again. In April, the WWE finally told her that she had to retire.

Luckily, Paige quickly rebounded as the WWE gave her a new role in the company as the general manager on SmackDown Live. It was a nice move that allows her to remain employed in the business she loves, but with a new safer role.

