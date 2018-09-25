Was Liv Morgan really injured on WWE Raw in match against Bella Twins?

The Bella Twins returned to the WWE and have not looked crisp since, and that reared its ugly head again this week on WWE Raw.

In a match against the Riott Squad, Brie Bella had another mishap, but was Liv Morgan really injured in her WWE Raw match against the Bella Twins?

That is exactly what it looks like happened.

Brie Bella was working the match and using her husband Daniel Bryan’s Yes Kicks to Liv Morgan, which always gets a loud pop. However, one of the kicks seemed to really hit Morgan, who slumped forward and then took another knee right in the face.

That was it for Liv Morgan who then slumped over in the ring and fell limp.

Oops. Brie Bella just legitimately kicked Liv Morgan in the face#RAW pic.twitter.com/XWH0Zxv7Ab — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) September 25, 2018

Brie Bella tried the best she could to move the limp body of Liv Morgan. In a very unrealistic movement, Bella then slowly rolled Morgan’s body into her own corner so that one of her teammates could tag themselves in.

Morgan then rolled out of the ring and Sarah Logan helped her outside the ring for the ringside doctor to check on her. Morgan tried to return, but it didn’t work and the doctors took her to the back in the middle of the match.

So, was Liv Morgan really injured?

According to Wrestling News, there is no word from backstage yet but it looks like Morgan suffered a legitimate concussion.

Sadly, this isn’t the first botch that Brie Bella has pulled off since returning to the ring after giving birth to a daughter with Daniel Bryan.

Bella botched a suicide dive outside the ring and almost broke her neck on the move. Now, the Bella Twins are main eventing the Evolution pay-per-view over women who have been working hard over the last year.

When fans and critics rejected the idea, Paige came to the defense of the Bella Twins, calling them the OGs of the Evolution.

You do realize both these ladies were the OG ladies to help kickstart the #givedivasachance trend? I know because i was part of it. They deserve to be apart of everything and more, they are the one of the leaders of the movement. Sometimes matches all wont be “crisp” https://t.co/HZOkBj93If — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

While Paige is right that not all matches will be “crisp,” the fact that Brie Bella might have severely injured Liv Morgan should make the WWE try to be more careful when utilizing the Bella Twins in major matches.