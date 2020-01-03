Vince McMahon, Booker T consider Lana and Bobby Lashley WWE wedding a huge success

The more fans complain online about the ridiculous angle between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley, the more WWE paints it as a massive success.

While most talk online was about how the entire Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding angle was a train wreck of epic proportions, WWE sees it as a success.

The big thing to note is that WWE had a 10-minute overrun on USA Network for the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding angle. While overruns used to happen all the time, they are rare now.

They might happen more often after this one. The overrun was part of a 2.33 million viewer hour, with the entire episode of Monday Night Raw finishing with an average of 2.4 million viewers — the most since August.

Usually, overruns lose a ton of viewers, but people stuck around with more than two million people watching the wedding angle to the very end.

As a reminder, after both Lana’s ex-husband and Lashley’s ex-wife came out, Liv Morgan made her WWE return and dropped the bombshell that she and Lana had a relationship and they were in love.

This led to Lana attacking Liv and then Rusev popped out of the giant cake in the ring and attacked Lashley. Finally, Liv shoved Lana’s face into the cake as the episode ended.

For everyone who ridiculed the angle, Vince McMahon reportedly loved it. Wrestling Inc reports that McMahon wanted to do more crazy stories like this on WWE television and hopes the success of this angle will bring USA Network and the sponsors around to his way of thinking.

It wasn’t just Vince McMahon.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that the entire Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding was a home run.

Booker T said that he watched it with his nine-year-old son Kendrick and they laughed at it because it was funny — cartoon funny. He said this as a compliment and credited Lana for taking the role and making it her own.

“Whoever put it together they definitely went all the way into their trick bag and said ‘Hey man we are going to make these fans feel something than just watch it.’ I think it was a home-run.”

Fans flocked to it as well. On the WWE Facebook page, 4.2 million people watched it as of this time. On the WWE on FOX Facebook page, an additional 6.7 million people watched it so far, which means between the two pages, 10.9 million people have watched the wedding angle.

This Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley angle on WWE television won’t end anytime soon.