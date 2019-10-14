Viking Raiders win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, mentions Ring of Honor and New Japan in post-match promo

For a few months, the Viking Raiders were coming out and fans were wondering if they were ever going to get a push or end up ignored like the Authors of Pain.

However, that question was answered when Viking Raiders started picking up some big wins over significant WWE tag teams and then started feuding with the Raw tag team champions, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

It all paid off when the Viking Raiders won their second tag team titles following their reign as NXT as tag team champions.

The Viking Raiders got a chance to battle Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw tag team titles during the second night of the WWE Draft.

As an update, The Viking Raiders were picked on night one of the WWE Draft by Monday Night Raw.

It was a nice hard-fought match, but WWE finally pulled the trigger on the title change and The Viking Raiders beat Roode and Ziggler to become the new tag team champions.

The end of the match came after Robert Roode hit his Glorious DDT but didn’t get the pinfall when Ivar came in to save his partner. They then hit the Viking Experience onto Dolph Ziggler to win the Raw tag team titles.

After the match, The Viking Raiders did something incredible. They cut a promo and mentioned both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, where they were champions in both locations. Let’s see if WWE liked that.

Great promo by the Viking Raiders. Nice shoutout to both NJPW & ROH. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/IZ57Szkd4q — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) October 15, 2019

The Viking Raiders worked as War Machine (Hanson and Rowe) in both promotions. They were two-time IWGP tag team champions and one-time Ring of Honor tag team champions.

In WWE NXT, the Viking Raiders beat the Undisputed Era for the tag team titles there. Much like Paige and Asuka, they left for the main roster while still champions and surrendered the titles when they left, remaining undefeated.

