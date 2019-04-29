Vickie Guerrero believes Chris Benoit should be in WWE Hall of Fame

If there is one former WWE superstar the company will never mention again, it is Chris Benoit. However, in a recent interview with WSVN-TV Entertainment’s Chris Van Vliet, Vickie Guerrero said she believes Benoit deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero were close friends. The moment that they both won the WWE and World titles on the same WrestleMania show was one of the best moments in WWE history before Benoit’s death changed the perception of that night.

Eddie’s widow Vickie Guerrero feels that what Benoit did in wrestling was enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“It’s a sad situation. I loved Chris Benoit. His family was our family. His wife Nancy, we were close friends, and their son Daniel and we were all really close,” Guerrero said.

“I wasn’t there when it happened and I don’t understand why it happened but I still love him.

“Aside from all of that he loved us and he respected us. He was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy and I think that it shouldn’t be ignored and it’s sad how things turned out but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

This will never happen.

In 2007, Chris Benoit took his own life as well as that of his wife and young son. While the deaths were a mystery at the time, and WWE honored Benoit on Monday Night Raw after the deaths, when the revelation of what happened dropped, WWE moved on and erased Benoit from their history.

Head over to WWE Network and every match with Benoit is missing his name. In the matches he competed in, his opponent will be named as wrestling but Benoit’s name is not shown on the title or chapter.

For a while, WWE even took Benoit’s matches out of circulation but they are there for anyone to watch now, although the titles and chapters are still edited to remove his name.

What complicates matters is that medical research since his death shows irreversible damage to Benoit’s brain, likely caused by years of concussions and trauma suffered in a wrestling ring.

However, the fact that he took not only his own life but that of his wife and young son means that nothing will likely ever convince WWE to honor Chris Benoit with a WWE Hall of Fame induction. The backlash would be too severe.