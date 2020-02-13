Velveteen Dream channels Ravishing Rick Rude on WWE NXT

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Velveteen Dream returned last week to WWE NXT television by attacking the Undisputed Era.

This was an act of revenge since it was The Undisputed Era who tried to take Dream out of action last year. However, now Dream has made it personal.

Velveteen Dream is back in NXT

Velveteen Dream was the NXT North American Champion for 231 days in 2019. However, he was suffering from real-life back problems.

At NXT television on Sept. 18, Velveteen Dream lost his NXT North American title to Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.

NXT then wrote Velveteen Dream off television by having The Undisputed Era attack and injure him, which helped take him out of action for over four months.

Last week, Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole) was battling Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, and Tommaso Ciampa. The 13-minute match ended in a disqualification ending.

Roderick Strong attacked, which is where the DQ finish came. They started to beat down the babyfaces and then Adam Cole sprayed an X on the back of Ciampa.

Then, the lights went out. The date (2/5/20) appeared on the big screen and then it turned into three circles. The Circles then morphed into Velveteen Dream’s face.

Velveteen Dream was on the top turnbuckle when The Undisputed Era turned back around, dived off, and beat down all four men.

Dream then ripped off his pants and was wearing tights that had Roderick Strong’s wife’s face on them.

This week, Roderick Strong ran to the ring and started going off on Velveteen Dream but that is when Dream showed up on the big screen again.

This time he said that if something bad happened to Roderick Strong, he knows someone will be there to take care of Roddy’s wife. The camera then drifted down and Dream’s tights had his own face along with Strong’s wife and child.

🎵“IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR”🎶 – Sly and The Family Stone ,1971 pic.twitter.com/6rBDt2lxbA — My Name Is DREAM (@DreamWWE) February 13, 2020

Next week, the two men will finally fight in the ring.

Velveteen Dream channels Ravishing Rick Rude

This is old-school WWF right here.

In the ’80s, Ravishing Rick Rude was one of the toughest men in wrestling. He also loved to taunt his opponents by wearing tights with people’s faces on them.

The biggest was Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ wife and this played into their blood feud, as Rude was constantly talking about Roberts’ wife and taking her for himself.

Velveteen Dream has often channeled other wrestlers and came out wearing Hulk Hogan inspired tights last year. Now, it is time to pay homage to Ravishing Rick Rude.

WWE NXT airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on USA Network.