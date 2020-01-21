Val Venis theme plays on WWE Monday Night Raw and Twitter goes wild

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

There was a moment on WWE Monday Night Raw that got Twitter users overly excited. The theme for Attitude Era star Val Venis played and it made everyone happy.

It happened on a spoof of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update with the Street Profits. It included bad gags with a laugh track.

They then started talking about WWE Universe shipping Mandy Rose and Otis of Heavy Machinery. They then showed Otis’ moves with Val Venis’ theme song playing.

Twitter responds to Val Venis theme

Twitter users loved hearing that theme song once again even though Val Venis has not been in WWE for over a decade.

One user said that it should be given to Otis permanently since his dancing seems to match that theme to a tee.

With the Royal Rumble happening this weekend, many fans wondered if Val Venis could be a surprise entrant.

Others found the idea that Monday Night Raw pulled out Val Venis’ theme to be the funniest thing they have seen on Raw in a long time.

Who is Val Venis in WWE?

There is an entire generation of WWE fans who have no idea who Val Venis is because he wrestled in WWE before they were old enough to pay attention.

For those people, here is who Val Venis is.

There was a lot of R-rated material and sexual innuendo in WWE in the Attitude Era. When it came to Val Vanis, his gimmick was that he was a porn star turned wrestler. They also had promos before he debuted with real-life porn star Jenna Jameson.

He would come to the ring in a towel and then whip it off as he called out “Hello Ladies.”

He went on to win the WWE European Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the WWE tag team championship once with Lance Storm.

His gimmick changed after a few years when he joined Right to Censor, a group that fought against the sexuality in WWE led by ECW alumni Stevie Richards.

Val Venis last appeared in Impact Wrestling in 2010 and worked the independent scene after that. His last appearance in WWE was in 2009.

Since wrestling, Val Venis has worked as a budtender at a marijuana dispensary in Arizona.