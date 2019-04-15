Usos move to Monday Night Raw after being the best tag team in SmackDown Live history

The Usos have been on SmackDown Live for years and were the best tag team in the Blue Brand’s history but now they are Monday Night Raw superstars thanks to the WWE Superstar Shake Up.

On SmackDown Live, The Usos held the SmackDown Live tag team titles more times than any other team on the brand, with four different title reigns. Their combined days as champion are also the most on SmackDown Live, with 381 total days as champions.

The Usos held the WWE tag team titles that are considered the Raw belts twice in their career as six-time tag team champions and want to add to their total on the Red Brand now.

The Usos came in and got a big chance from the start, battling Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in their first match on Monday Night Raw.

It wasn’t a tough match and The Usos won their Monday Night Raw debuts by beating Roode and Gable.

The Monday Night Raw tag team scene is looking really stacked after years of mediocrity. The Usos join the Viking Experience, The Revival, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, and Ricochet and Aleister Black on Monday Night Raw.

Now, there is a chance that The Revival or Ricochet & Black could move to SmackDown Live tomorrow night in part two of the WWE Superstar Shake Up.

Before The Usos, the WWE Superstar Shake Up brought The Miz, Viking Experience, Andrade and Rey Mysterio to the Blue Brand.