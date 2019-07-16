Update: Why WWE star Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication

Last week, we reported that Myrtle Beach police in South Carolina arrested Jeff Hardy for public intoxication but the reason for the arrest was undisclosed.

TMZ now reports that police documents from the Myrtle Beach PD indicate that the officers found Jeff Hardy passed out in a public stairwell before they placed him under arrest.

According to the police reports, Hardy was consuming vodka before he passed out and ended up going to jail.

The good news for the WWE superstar is that this will not likely affect the past cases where Hardy was arrested, including police busts for DWI and drug possession in the past years.

This is because Hardy paid a $200 bond and then reportedly ponied up $153 to pay a public intoxication ticket. Because he paid the ticket, his case is now considered closed.

TMZ did report that Jeff Hardy could go to court later this month and fight the ticket but that is not likely since this will not go on his record as a conviction.

This latest Jeff Hardy arrest is in a long line of struggles with the law. In 2009, police arrested Hardy for “trafficking in controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids” following a search of his home uncovered numerous controlled substances.

Hardy pleaded guilty to that and was sentenced to just 10 days in jail and 30 months of probation. That kept him from traveling to other countries for the wrestling promotions he worked for during that time.

In 2018, Hardy went to jail again for a DWI after a traffic accident.

Currently, Jeff Hardy is on the shelf in WWE following knee surgery.