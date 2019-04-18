Undertaker signs new contract with WWE

WWE legend Undertaker was scheduled to appear at Starrcast before AEW Double or Nothing for an autograph and photo signing and also had a speaking engagement lined up with the company as well.

However, Starrcast just announced that Undertaker would still be there for the autograph signing session but would not be speaking anymore. Mick Foley will replace Undertaker at the event.

Now, it turns out the reason Undertaker had to pull out was that he has a new contract with WWE.

The Monday Night Raw appearance the night after WrestleMania 35 was his first appearance under the new contract. He is also expected to appear and wrestle at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Undertaker believed his WWE career was over after Triple H beat him at the WWE Super Showdown in Australia last October.

As a result, Undertaker has been taking more public appearance scheduling and charges $25,000 per hour to make these appearances — something companies are willing to pay him.

When Undertaker took the gig at Starrcast, Vince McMahon was not happy because he considers Undertaker to be a WWE creation and did not want it to look like WWE has competition with AEW. He considers Starrcast to be connected to AEW since it takes place over Double or Nothing weekend.

According to reports, WWE believed Undertaker would not make all these appearances and seemed unhappy that he was making so much money doing them. As a result, WWE made him a new contract offer that included so much money that he couldn’t refuse it.

Undertaker will now no longer be able to make appearances outside of WWE due to the new contract, although the Starrcast signing is locked and is a contract he can’t legally break.

The new WWE contract was originally reported on when Europe Inside the Ropes had to cancel their Undertaker appearances and was told that it was due to his new WWE deal. Mick Foley is also replacing him there as well.