Undertaker makes his return to WWE, will compete at Extreme Rules

In a shocking moment on WWE Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker made his WWE return and will compete at Extreme Rules next month.

This was surprising since Undertaker last appeared at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia in a match with Goldberg that was full of botches after Goldberg suffered a concussion.

Despite the disappointing match in Saudi Arabia, Undertaker is back for what he hopes is a better outing at Extreme Rules.

The return happened when Roman Reigns was battling Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a two-on-one handicap match.

Roman was at a clear disadvantage and the two heels beat him down relentlessly with no help coming for the Big Dog.

Then, without warning, the lights went out and Undertaker’s dong rang out a few times. When the lights came on, Undertaker was in the ring.

The Undertaker then saved Roman Reigns and beat down both Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. By the time it ended, Undertaker posed in the ring under his blue lights while McIntyre and McMahon sat at the top of the ramp, looking scared to death.

After the return, WWE announced a tag team match at Extreme Rules with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre battling Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

While this is the Extreme Rules PPV, there are no stipulations added to the match yet.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on July 14 on WWE Network.