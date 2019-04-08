Undertaker makes his return to Monday Night Raw: Why was he not at WrestleMania 35?

Elias came out last night at WrestleMania 35 to perform a concert but John Cena interrupted his performance. He tried again on Monday Night Raw but The Undertaker made his return.

Why did Undertaker return on Monday Night Raw?

Elias foreshadowed it when he said that the next person to interrupt his concert, that person would be a “dead man.”

Undertaker’s gong then hit and Elias looked like he was about to get sick.

In a shocking moment, Elias chose not to run away but instead, took off his coat, put down his guitar and stood face-to-face with The Undertaker in the middle of the ring.

It seemed almost crazy that Elias would choose to face down The Undertaker as the fans chanted “Taker’s gonna kill you.”

After that, Elias turned to leave but then turned and tried to sucker punch Undertaker. However, he met an Undertaker big boot instead. Then, Undertaker hit the chokeslam on Elias before he took off his trenchcoat and hat.

Undertaker then picked up Elias and hit the Tombstone Piledriver to finish off Elias as the fans counted “1, 2, 3” and then Undertaker stood and posed in the ring over the fallen Elias.

Elias said that he wanted a program with a major star to push his career to the next level and he has now faced John Cena and Undertaker in back-to-back nights.

Why did Undertaker not return at WrestleMania?

There were rumors that Undertaker would be the one who interrupted Elias at WrestleMania 35.

However, John Cena was signed to appear and said that facing Elias to shut him up was a perfect idea since there was no actual match planned.

With that said, Undertaker is a WrestleMania institution but if he was not going to wrestle, just showing up and dropping someone wasn’t what WWE wanted for the big event.

Coming out on Monday Night Raw instead proved that anything could happen on the night after WrestleMania.

Undertaker is rumored to wrestle at the next WWE show in Saudi Arabia.