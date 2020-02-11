UFC Champion Jon Jones says it is inevitable he will end up in WWE

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE has had several UFC stars compete in the squared circle over the years. Some have been more successful than others, but Jon Jones feels it is inevitable that he will add his name to that list.

Here is a look at what Jon Jones wants and what he could end up doing in WWE.

Jon Jones believes he will end up in WWE

The comments from Jon Jones came in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The two talked a little about WWE.

According to Jones, he believes he will end up in WWE one day.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones said. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

This could be a special appearance similar to when Tyson Fury showed up last year for a show in Saudi Arabia or when Floyd Mayweather fought Big Show at WrestleMania.

However, Jon Jones thinks he could be much bigger than that in WWE.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” Jones told Sports Illustrated. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

At the age of 32, Jon Jones could have a long career in WWE if he chooses to leave UFC anytime soon.

However, that won’t likely happen because Jones is at the top of his game.

Last weekend, Jon Jones beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense. Jones is 26-1 in MMA action.

Of course, there is a chance WWE could pass on him due to his constant legal problems and drug suspensions.

UFC stars in WWE

Jon Jones wouldn’t be the first UFC star to end up in WWE.

Fans now might just see part-time star Brock Lesnar (who was a WWE star before he went to UFC) and Ronda Rousey. However, both of those athletes, despite fan complaints, were great in the ring.

Go back even further and Ken Shamrock was one of the pioneers of the UFC and was a major player in the Attitude Era. He is even still competing in Impact Wrestling.

Dan Severn, who helped Shamrock make UFC the hottest MMA company in the world, was also a WWE star after serving as the NWA World Champion before that.

Even Bobby Lashley worked in MMA between his two WWE stints, although he worked for Bellator.

With that said, Jon Jones could be just as much a character as an athlete if and when he tries his hand at WWE.