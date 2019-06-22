Two WWE superstars get married this week

It seems that more and more wrestlers in WWE are finding their true loves within the company. It makes sense as it allows them to travel together and not spend time apart like other wrestlers and their significant others.

Charlotte Flair is dating Andrade Cien Almas, Seth Rollins is dating Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega is married to Aleister Black, and Sarah Logan is married to Erik of the Viking Raiders.

Add another name to the list of married WWE superstars as Nikki Cross, who is involved in an angle heading into this weekend’s Stomping Grounds PPV, married her long-time boyfriend Killian Dain.

For those who don’t remember, Killian Dain was a member of Sanity with Eric Young. He was the big, burly guy. Nikki Cross was also part of Sanity when they were in NXT and the two were dating before they signed with WWE.

Nikki Cross is competing on Monday Night Raw and looks to either work as Alexa Bliss’ tag team partner or as her future enemy. Killian Dain moved back to NXT when WWE split up Sanity.

Pictures from the wedding hit Instagram and a number of NXT UK stars were at the wedding.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain were both stars in Europe before they made their way to WWE.