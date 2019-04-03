Triple H reveals why Chyna took so long to be in WWE Hall of Fame

Chyna has been someone that fans have wanted to see in the WWE Hall of Fame for years. While there are obvious reasons it didn’t happen until this year, Triple H talked a little about the delay and also about how she deserves this spot.

Chyna will be inducted on Saturday night in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction class. However, she is not going in on her own and is going in as part of D-Generation X.

With that said, Triple H said in an interview with CBS Sports that it is how it should be — for now.

“I think it’s fitting she is in there with DX in the beginning because it’s how she started, and I think it’s what it should be,” Triple H said.

Triple H brought Chyna into WWE as his bodyguard and she remained in that role when D-Generation X formed, standing by the side of Triple H and Shawn Michaels as their muscle.

Chyna went on to enjoy success in the ring as well, a one-time WWE Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, defeating Jeff Jarrett in 1999 and Val Venis in 2000 for the title.

Triple H said he believes that Chyna will one day be an inductee on her own as well.

“There is probably not a woman who has ever made as big of an impact as she did,” Triple H said. “Somebody that transcended the business on her own and I’m sure will be in the Hall of Fame sometime on her own.”

When it comes to why it took her so long to get in at all, Triple H alluded to the drug addiction and career in porn, saying that “you can’t do it when [the negative] becomes the conversation. The conversation needs to be about her accomplishments.”

With that said, Triple H also said that the argument that it took her too long to get in is ridiculous because there is no time frame on getting in after retiring or leaving WWE.

She’s going into a class with Honky Tonk Man,” Triple H said. “Like, he’s just getting in there and is a generation before. It’s not a time-limit type thing. I’m thrilled that it’s this year.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on April 6 on the WWE Network.