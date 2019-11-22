Triple H dismisses wrestlers asking for releases online, former NXT star bashes The Game

There have been a lot of people asking for their WWE release online and WWE has not released any in a long time. That all changed when WWE officially announced they released the former Jordan Myles after he cried racism online.

However, names like Luke Harper not only couldn’t get released when he asked but he had more time added on for missed months during an injury that he suffered working for WWE.

Now, Triple H is speaking out on WWE talent asking for their releases, specifically those asking on social media.

In his conference call this week promoting NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which takes place on Saturday night, Triple H pretty much dismissed anyone asking for their release on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Triple H said there are those wrestlers who asked for their release for “legitimate reasons,” but there are others who just “do it to get attention.”

It has been clear that Jordan Myles is just doing it for the attention.

However, there are others who legitimately want out.

WWE has not used Luke Harper well outside of his stint with Erick Rowan, first in the Wyatt Family and then in The Bludgeon Brothers. There are even rumors that Mr. McMahon didn’t like Harper’s accent, which is why he wouldn’t push him as a singles star.

Luke Harper would be a star anywhere else.

Triple H said that if the talent has an issue they need to come to talk with WWE management about it. He said if anyone asks online to be released, they are not serious about the business and are a wrestler, but not a “professional” wrestler.

That is harsh, but another talent who asked for his release last month shot back. Oney Lorcan (Biff Busick), a former CZW World Champion who worked for both NXT and 205 Live spoke up on Twitter, calling out Triple H for his lack of “professionalism.”

THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT — BIFF BUSICK (@_StarDESTROYER) November 22, 2019

The wrestlers who have asked for their WWE release include Luke Harper, Oney Lorcan, Sin Cara (who wants to move on to MMA), Mike Kanellis, and Jordan Myles.

WWE released Jordan Myles and previously let Hideo Itami leave to return to Japan. Dean Ambrose also left WWE, but he allowed his contract to expire and was quiet about it. After his contract expired, he signed with All Elite Wrestling.