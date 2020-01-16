Triple H apologizes to Paige for ‘terrible joke’ he made about her

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

On Wednesday, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H issued an apology to Paige and fans after making what some considered an insensitive joke towards the WWE star.

Paige also commented on what her boss said as well as the potential for her future in the ring.

Triple H made comments to UK media

The original comments came as Triple H was talking with media from the United Kingdom. He was asked about the potential for superstars, including Edge and Paige, to return to the ring.

“When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return?” Triple H asked as part of his response. “I’m a fan, just like everyone else. Yeah, I’d love to see them step in the ring and compete. More importantly than that though, I’d like to see them live long, healthy lives.”

“Edge has kids, you know, Paige — she probably has some she doesn’t know of. [Laughs] Their health first, people first, this is all great, but at the end of the day, it’s not everything,” Triple H said.

Those original comments brought a Twitter reaction from Paige, which mentioned Triple H joking about her is why some fans may still do it.

Several days later, Triple H issued his official apology to Paige. Triple H mentioned he’d “made a terrible joke” and apologized for offending Paige or anyone else.

Paige speaks to UK media about joke, return to ring

Paige was asked during an interview with Gary Cassidy about what Triple H said. During her interview, Paige said Triple H reached out to her after the remarks he made.

“Obviously I was a little perplexed, a little bit taken aback because he’s someone that I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don’t think was appropriate to joke about,” Paige told Cassidy.

“I don’t know, I feel like it’s something that I don’t need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that.”

The WWE star also said she planned to have a conversation with Triple H regarding the joke.

The joke may have been a reference to Paige’s activities shown in the leaked explicit photos and videos that surfaced in 2017. Those came during an especially rough time in Paige’s life.

The footage showed Paige involved in activities with WWE co-workers Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox.

At the time of the leaked video, she was dealing with an injury and a rocky relationship with Alberto El Patron (formerly WWE’s Alberto Del Rio).

While Paige was part of the Total Divas cast, she revealed that she had an abortion at age 17 or 18. The procedure left her unable to have children, according to Mykhel’s report.

Paige was part of the WWE’s UK media tour and appeared alongside Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon on Good Morning Britain. The host also asked during that interview about her possibly coming out of retirement.

“Oh, well not for a hot minute, but you know never say never, of course…but hopefully one day,” Paige replied.

Those comments right there have fans hopeful that maybe Paige will return to the ring in the future.

In the meantime, the bigger story may be that she and Triple H can have a meaningful dialogue regarding the comments he made and move forward from the remarks.