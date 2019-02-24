Total Divas controversy: Lana slams Ronda Rousey over replacing her on WWE reality show

One of the highlights of Total Divas last season was seeing WWE superstar Rusev and his wife Lana and their escapades on the show.

However, the upcoming Total Divas season has replaced Lana with Rowdy Ronda Rousey and Lana is not happy about it.

The Ravishing Russian took to YouTube and posted a blog titled, “I’m #SALTY” about the change.

Here is a look at the blog about the change from Lana to Ronda Rousey on Total Divas.

Lana started out by saying that she read on the Internet that Total Divas was replacing her with Ronda Rousey and that has her “salty.”

She went on to say that she also read that Rousey was the reason that WWE got the FOX TV deal, which she dismissed by saying “didn’t know that, but I guess that’s what it is.”

Lana then dismissed Rousey’s Olympics experience, saying the Bronze Medal means she isn’t technically the best since that made her third place that year. However, after that, she really got personal.

After saying that Rousey used to “diss reality stars” that it is funny she decided she wanted to become one. “Diss, the Bellas, and now you’re taking my spot on Total Divas! Yes, I’m salty!”

According to previous reports, Lana said that she and Rusev were released from the Total Divas contract because she was not liked well enough by the demographic group that watches the WWE reality show.

Lana explained why it is her, and not the Baddest Woman on the Planet, that deserves to be on Total Divas, saying that Rousey is “no reality star.”

“One thing you will never ever, ever, ever be is as entertaining as me,” Lana said. “I literally yet have been entertained by you on RAW, every time you grab that mic I [sleep].”

“Not only are you not entertaining — you will never be ravishing ever… No wonder I’m not liked by the E! demographic. No wonder.”