Total Bellas news: WWE superstar John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together again

In what has to be the biggest rollercoaster of the year, Total Bellas’ Nikki Bella and WWE superstar John Cena are reportedly back together again one month after breaking off their engagement and canceling their wedding.

The news comes from US Weekly, who report that Cena and Bella are an item again and that the breakup had in fact been good for the couple — especially Bella.

The entire story of the WWE couple’s ups-and-downs is playing out right now on the latest season of Total Bellas. On the promos for the June 3 episode, Balla is shown calling off their wedding, but they got back together shortly after that scene was shot in January.

Bella then broke the wedding off again early in May, one week before the ceremony was set to take place in Mexico.

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 34 in 2017, and they never announced when they would marry. When the split happened earlier this month, there were reports that Bella believed that Cena was “doing her a favor” by marrying her.

There is also the problem that Bella wants children and Cena does not. That heightened when twin sister Brie Bella had a baby girl with her husband, WWE superstar Daniel Bryan.

Ironically, John Cena appeared on the Today show on May 14, and it sounded like he had softened his stance on being a father, telling the hosts that he would be happy to be “the father of her children”. Bella later said she was left “speechless” by this and the two are now officially back together.

There were also some people who wondered if the entire breakup was a publicity stunt for this season of Total Bellas, a tactic that some reality shows have been known to do. John Cena and Nikki Bella had dated for six years before they decided to get married.