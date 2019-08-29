Tony Schiavone explains his exact role with AEW moving forward

This week, Tony Schiavone and AEW announced that he has signed on to work for the company.

Since he was the original voice of WCW, most people thought he was joining Jim Ross as the commentator but that is not the case.

Today, more information dropped about what Tony Schiavone’s job in AEW will consist of as well as how he was able to sign with AEW while being under a long-term deal with Major league Wrestling.

The rumors started last week when The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported it. However, MLW seemed to dismiss the rumors with this Twitter response.

Mr. Schiavone’s MLW status is unchanged. 🤐 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 19, 2019

Then, Tony Schiavone made the announcement when promoting an upcoming AEW ticket on-sale date on Twitter.

. @AEWrestling makes its Charlotte, NC debut on Wed, November 6th at @TheBOPlex with a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT and we'd like to Welcome Tony to the team! @tonyschiavone24 is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/gIfVOTZP8d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2019

That ended up being a larger part of the Being the Elite episode, “What Time is it in London?”

However, the new word about the Tony Schiavone signing clears everything up.

In the Major League Wrestling Twitter post, there was a “zipped lip” emoji and that clearly meant they knew something. What that something was included MLW booker Court Bauer working specifically with Tony Khan and AEW to help secure the deal.

That deal is that Tony Schiavone will remain an announcer for Major League Wrestling, as well as his work calling football games for the University of Georgia Radio Network. He won’t be at AEW All Out because he will be calling the Bulldogs game that night.

When it comes to AEW, Tony Schiavone will serve as a producer and said he will work on videos that air during the broadcasts.

“Okay, well, I do know I’m a producer,” Schiavone said. “I’m going to be working on a lot of the videos you see in the shows… When I talked to Tony Khan, the idea was that I would do control centers and on-camera stuff, but I would not be on the broadcast team because his broadcast team was in place.”

AEW All Out airs on Saturday night at 8/7c on B/R Live.