The Usos make their WWE return on SmackDown on Fox

On a night of huge returns, add one more to the list. After Sheamus made his return to kick the head off Shorty G and John Morrison made his return to help out The Miz, The Usos also made their returns as well.

The Usos have been out of action since July 2019.

Unlike Sheamus, who was out with an injury, and John Morrison, who had been gone for a decade wrestling elsewhere, The Usos were gone for more nefarious reasons.

Jimmy Uso was arrested and charged with a DUI just a few short months after he was arrested for public intoxication and obstructing a police officer.

WWE took both Jimmy and Jey Uso off the road and out of action as their legal problems played out. However, the charges against Jimmy were dropped for the DUI (although he still got a traffic citation) and their legal problems are now in the rearview mirror.

That meant it was just a matter of time before The Usos were back in a WWE ring.

While Sheamus returned by attacking someone and John Morrison’s return was less than inspiring, The Usos returned in the best way possible.

For weeks, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode had been making Roman Reigns’ life a complete hell. While Robert Roode is suspended for a drug violation, Ziggler and Corbin have kept beating down Roman Reigns.

They handcuffed him to a post and poured dog food all over him last month. No one came out to help Roman Reigns.

Tonight on SmackDown on Fox, Roman Reigns teamed with Daniel Bryan to fight Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. While it looked like he had someone to finally even the odds, The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Bryan during the match and left him down and out.

Corbin and Ziggler handcuffed Roman Reigns again and pulled out more dog food when The Usos music started.

Jimmy and Jey Uso made their WWE returns to save their cousin. They hit Ziggler with the Double Superkick and then took out Baron Corbin before heading to their cousin Roman Reigns and showing that family means they always have his back.

WWE SmackDown airs on Fridays on Fox at 8/7c.