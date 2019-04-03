The Usos finally make decision about their future in WWE

The Usos WWE contracts expire at the end of April and there were concerns that the brothers would not re-sign with WWE and move on in their careers.

Their father Rikishi even said that they had done everything they could do in WWE and he would give them his blessing if they decided to move on to try their skills somewhere else.

However, fans of The Usos can get excited because they aren’t going anywhere.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Jimmy and Jey Uso have signed new deals to remain in WWE.

The Usos are the current SmackDown Live world tag team champions and will defend those titles in a four-way match at WrestleMania 35 this weekend. They won the titles shortly after the rumors started circulating that they were considering leaving WWE.

It was similar to The Revival winning the Raw tag team titles after making statements about being unhappy as well.

According to PWInsider, the Usos signed their new contracts several weeks back and just kept it under wraps. The website confirmed this through “multiple sources.”

On Sunday, The Usos put their titles on the line at WrestleMania 35 against The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was added after SmackDown Live this week.

Ricochet & Aleister Black also compete at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on Friday night when they compete for the NXT tag team titles against the War Raiders.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.