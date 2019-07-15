The Undertaker reportedly chooses his WrestleMania 36 opponent

WWE Extreme Rules saw a huge return for Undertaker as he teamed with Roman Reigns to make up for his lackluster performance at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Undertaker took out both Shane McMahon and an interfering Elias. When Drew McIntyre lined up Undertaker, Roman Reigns ran back in and hit a spear to save Undertaker.

Undertaker then hit the Tombstone on Shane McMahon and pinned him.

With that said, both Sports Illustrated and Brad Shepard reported that this match will lead to Undertaker’s match at WrestleMania 36 after the Dead Man took off for this year’s big event.

“According to a source in WWE Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to be The Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania 36,” Shepard said. “They decided to start the program early to boost ratings which is why you saw Undertaker on Raw this past week.”

This is also something that both Sports Illustrated and Shepard reported was something Undertaker handpicked, as he wanted to fight Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

WWE reportedly had no creative plans for McIntyre after his feud with Roman Reigns despite original rumors indicating he was going to be one of Monday Night Raw’s top heels in 2019. Now, it seems like Undertaker might have saved Drew by giving him a significant match for WrestleMania next year.

Booker T has an idea for why Undertaker chose someone like Drew McIntyre as well, as he feels Undertaker was embarrassed by the WWE Super Showdown match.

“I think Undertaker was thinking, ‘Man, I gotta go get this bad taste out of my mouth,” Booker T said. “I gotta get rid of it and do something to make me forget.'”