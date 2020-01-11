The Roman Empire in WWE: How are Roman Reigns and The Usos related?

Last week, The Usos made their return to WWE when they saved Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

That led to this week’s episode, where Roman Reigns came out and said his family is now back with him and they will have each other’s backs. That brought out The Usos.

The Usos then battled Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, but things did not go the Roman Empire’s way. The Revival started out by interfering and distracting The Usos. Roman came out and caused The Usos to lose by disqualification when he spared Baron Corbin.

Then, Robert Roode made his big return and put Roman through a table to end Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

How are Roman Reigns and The Usos related?

Roman Reigns is part of the Samoan Dynasty, as are The Usos. This is a giant family that has wrestlers from as far back as the 70s competing through the years as babyfaces, heels, and savages.

As for Roman Reigns and The Usos, they are second cousins.

Roman Reigns’ father was Sika, one half of the Wild Samoans of the 70s, managed by Captain Lou Albano. Reigns’ older brother was also a WWE superstar in Rosey (the superhero who teamed with Hurricane).

Elevera Anoa’i was Sika’s sister and she had three children who became WWE superstars. They were Rikishi, Umaga, and Tonga Kid. Rikishi is The Usos dad.

The Roman Empire = The Samoan Dynasty

That really makes the Roman Empire the new term used to recognize what most people know as the Samoan Dynasty.

There are several Hall of Fame wrestlers from the Samoan Dynasty, including The Wild Samoans, Rikishi, Peter Maivia (a blood brother), Rocky Johnson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Whether or not the Roman Empire, if that stays the name, has future WWE Hall of Fame stars is another story. Roman Reigns is well on his way — as are The Usos.

Other possible members include Nia Jax, The Rock, Trinity (Jimmy Uso’s wife), Tamina Snuka (distant), and Major League Wrestling (MLW) competitors Samu, Lance Anoa’i, and Jacob Fatu.

There are also two New Japan wrestlers who claim to be cousins of Roman Reigns in the Guerrillas of Destiny — Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.