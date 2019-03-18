‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson reveals his picks for the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time

18th March 2019 6:33 PM ET

There are always arguments about who should be on the Mount Rushmore of WWE. One of the names that sometimes appears in those arguments is “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.

In a recent post on Instagram, The Rock listed who he thought was the GOAT’s (greatest of all-time) in WWE history.

His picks for the best WWE wrestlers of all-time were Hulk Hogan, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin. If a fan wanted to throw The Rock’s name on that list, it would be a perfect Mount Rushmore — at least in the Great One’s eyes.

The Rock pointed out that one of the fan’s favorite WrestleMania matches of all-time just celebrated its 17th anniversary. That was Hollywood Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X8 — the match that Chris Jericho called the true main event of that show.

Johnson said that was the moment that Hulk Hogan passed him the torch and he was grateful for the moment.

“What made this match so special was that there was no Heavyweight Championship on the line. Just two men. Just two careers. And 85,000+ of the most insane ELECTRIC crowd I have ever had the privilege to perform in front of.”

While The Rock said that the match was to pass the torch to him as the best of all-time in WWE history, it was not true. The truth, according to Johnson, is that Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin are the true GOATs in WWE history and he was just a guy who worked hard to connect with the audience.

“These GOATS were good enough to recognize I had something to offer and graciously passed the torch. Grateful.”

