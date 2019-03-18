‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson reveals his picks for the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time

There are always arguments about who should be on the Mount Rushmore of WWE. One of the names that sometimes appears in those arguments is “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.
In a recent post on Instagram, The Rock listed who he thought was the GOAT’s (greatest of all-time) in WWE history.
Torch passed. Grateful. This past weekend @WWE celebrated the 17th anniversary of what was billed as "ICON vs ICON" to determine who would go down in @WWE history as THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME. It was yours truly, VS The Immortal Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. What made this match so special was that there was no Heavyweight Championship on the line. Just two men. Just two careers. And 85,000+ of the most insane ELECTRIC crowd I have ever had the privilege to perform in front of. It was almost as if every single person that night in the Toronto SkyDome made up their mind that they would give every ounce of energy they had because they knew this match was only going to be seen once in a lifetime. My friend and childhood hero, Hulk Hogan passed the torch to me on this historic night which decreed me becoming "THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME", but the truth is – to me – the GOAT are the three men below who paved the way for me and so many others in pro wrestling/ @hulkhogan @ricflairnatureboy @steveaustinbsr I just worked very hard, connected with the audience and caught a break. These GOATS were good enough to recognize I had something to offer and graciously passed the torch. Grateful.
His picks for the best WWE wrestlers of all-time were Hulk Hogan, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin. If a fan wanted to throw The Rock’s name on that list, it would be a perfect Mount Rushmore — at least in the Great One’s eyes.
The Rock pointed out that one of the fan’s favorite WrestleMania matches of all-time just celebrated its 17th anniversary. That was Hollywood Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X8 — the match that Chris Jericho called the true main event of that show.
Johnson said that was the moment that Hulk Hogan passed him the torch and he was grateful for the moment.
“What made this match so special was that there was no Heavyweight Championship on the line. Just two men. Just two careers. And 85,000+ of the most insane ELECTRIC crowd I have ever had the privilege to perform in front of.”
While The Rock said that the match was to pass the torch to him as the best of all-time in WWE history, it was not true. The truth, according to Johnson, is that Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin are the true GOATs in WWE history and he was just a guy who worked hard to connect with the audience.
“These GOATS were good enough to recognize I had something to offer and graciously passed the torch. Grateful.”
