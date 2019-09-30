The Rock Dwayne Johnson announces his WWE television return

Finally, The Rock has come back to SmackDown.

That is what fans will hear on Friday night when SmackDown premieres on Fox, as Dwayne Johnson announced on Twitter that he was going to return to WWE for the Fox premiere of the show that was named after him.

One of The Rock’s most famous catchphrases was telling people to shut their mouths before he checked them into the SmackDown Hotel. As a result, that name stuck when WWE started their second weekly show in 1999.

In his announcement, Johnson wrote “FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.”

Dwayne Johnson isn’t the only legend making a return this week for “premiere week” in WWE.

On Monday Night Raw tonight, Brock Lesnar will show up and both Nature Boy Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will appear on Miz TV. Raw promises a new look and a brand-new announce team for the show.

On Friday night when SmackDown moves to Fox, Brock Lesnar will return for his first televised match in a very long time as he challenges Kofi Kingston for the WWE world championship.

Also appearing on SmackDown on Friday is The Undertaker, who was one of the brand’s biggest stars for a very long time.

On top of The Rock coming back to SmackDown Live and the world title match, there will also be a career match with Shane McMahon taking on Kevin Owens — the loser of that match will be fired from WWE.

It will also be the final show before this weekend’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Next week, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will hold their new draft to create distinct rosters for each show.