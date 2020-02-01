The Revival ask for WWE release again, reject big-money contracts to stay

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The Revival asked for their release in 2019 but WWE convinced them to stay by giving them a push and making them tag team champions.

While The Revival is the only team in history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT tag team titles, they know that WWE does not care enough about the tag team division to maintain any teams push outside of New Day.

Revival ask for their WWE release

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that WWE refused to give The Revival their release.

He also reported that WWE offered them five-year deals worth $500,000 a year but they rejected it. Bodyslam.net reported that WWE the deal pushed the deal up to $700,000 a year, which is what they paid to keep Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

However, both sites report that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are “just ready to go” and “desperately want out.”

There is no telling how much longer WWE will hold the two. They released Luke Harper just in time for his 90-day non-compete to end when his original contract was set to expire.

If a wrestler completes their contract, that wrestler has no non-compete clause. It is only when they are released.

Scott Dawson’s contract ends in April, which is three months from now, so releasing Dawson now would be the same as letting his contract end.

However, Dash Wilder’s contract does not end until June. If WWE releases the two men before WrestleMania, they couldn’t appear anywhere as a tag team until June. If WWE released them now, they could show up somewhere by May.

The future for The Revival

There looks to be almost no chance for The Revival to stay with WWE, especially if they refused $700,000 a year.

If The Revival leaves, expect them to be AEW-bound. Luke Harper is expected to debut in AEW in March, and The Revival could be there by June.

While there is no telling what could happen if The Revival showed up, one dream that many fans have is to see Arn Anderson working with them. They are very similar to The Brainbusters, Anderson’s team with Tully Blanchard when they were in the Four Horsemen.

There is also the dream match between The Young Bucks and The Revival. With a motto of “no flips, just kicks,” having The Revival face a team that has been accused of doing nothing but flips would be a brilliant contrast of styles.

For now, The Revival is still on WWE SmackDown on Friday nights, airing at 8/7 c.