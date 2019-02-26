The real story behind Roman Reigns WWE return this week

It came as a huge shock when WWE announced that Roman Reigns was coming to Monday Night Raw this week to address his recent leukemia battles.

If that was a shock, the real surprise came when Reigns announced that his leukemia was in remission again and he was returning to the WWE.

When did WWE decide to bring back Roman Reigns?

Interestingly, this was not a WWE decision.

When Roman Reigns left to start his leukemia treatment, WWE said that they would give him all the time he needed.

Since this was the second time that Reigns had to deal with leukemia in his life, his doctors clearly had a plan of attack and luckily it appears it didn’t involve chemotherapy this time around.

However, Reigns got some good news. His leukemia went into remission again, so — for now — he is clear to return and he seemed more than ready to come back to work.

It turns out that no one knew until last week that Roman Reigns was ready to return to action.

How did Roman Reigns WWE return go down?

Fightful reports that the first person with the WWE that Roman Reigns called when he learned the good news was Vince McMahon. Reigns called him early last week to let him know.

The WWE was not going to rush him back and was willing to wait until Reigns was ready but it turned out he was more than ready to get back into the ring.

It was Roman Reigns decision to come back now and immediately start working again — not the WWE.

When McMahon learned that Reigns was ready to come back, they put together the announcement that opened Monday Night Raw and then set up the angle that put Reigns and Seth Rollins back together again, teasing one final Shield reunion before Dean Ambrose leaves the company in April.

Heading into Monday Night Raw, the only people that knew that Roman Reigns was cleared to return was Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, producer Kevin Dunn, and WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

Now that Roman Reigns is back, it appears that one last Shield six-man tag team match will take place at the WWE Fastlane PPV in March — likely against Drew McIntyre, Elias and Baron Corbin.