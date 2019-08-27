The real reason WWE teamed up Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night Raw

This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE had a gauntlet match to determine who would face Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the Raw tag team titles at Clash of Champions in September.

Many of the teams were legit tag teams, including The Revival, The OC, and The Viking Raiders. However, one team that was involved was a makeshift team working together for the first time.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (The Glorious Showoffs?) teamed up for the first time and actually won the gauntlet. This means they will face Strowman and Rollins at the Clash of Champions PPV.

Not only did they win, but they beat The Lucha House Party, The Revival, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder, and Heavy Machinery to make it to the match.

So, why did WWE suddenly team up two singles wrestlers and have them beat four tag teams to get a title shot on their first night together?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the reason for the surprise teaming and the win was for one very good reason. Despite his overwhelming popularity, WWE knows that Braun Strowman is limited in the ring and they wanted to put two experienced veterans in the tag team title match.

WWE knew that both Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are talented and experienced enough to work around Strowman and create a great match on the Clash of Champions PPV.

There are also rumors that WWE might have big plans for Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode is one of the best tag team wrestlers on the roster. He has held titles in Team Canada and Beer Money and even worked as a tag partner with Chad Gable on the main WWE roster.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

There is a chance Roode and Ziggler will walk out of Clash of Champions as the new Raw tag team champions. The word is that the match could take place early on the card and then lead to the Universal title match between Rollins and Strowman later in the show.