The real reason WWE had Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins again for SummerSlam 2019

In April at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and won the title. He then lost the title back to Lesnar and then the two battled again at SummerSlam, with Rollins winning the title again.

Why did WWE have the exact same title match at WrestleMania and SummerSlam?

Who won Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019?

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar worked the main event at SummerSlam 2019.

Rollins came in hurting with his ribs taped up, but when Lesnar attempted his suplexes, Rollins used his athletic skills to land on his feet and keep Lesnar off balance.

Rollins never cheated once in the match outside of working the more hardcore style outside the ring to combat Lesnar who did the same. There was even a nice spot where Lesnar tried to put Rollins through a table but had it reversed and Rollins put Lesnar through the table.

What a match between Seth Rollins & Brock Lesnar tonight! #WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/krIV52gEs4 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) August 12, 2019

All was fair in this match.

The end came when Lesnar kicked out of a Curb Stomp and went for the F5. Rollins slid out of that and hit a Superkick and then another Curb Stomp and won the match and the WWE Universal Championship.

The Beast Slayer. Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion 🙌 (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/kneeuiyKl2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2019

Why did WWE repeat Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins?

The match was very different from WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania, the match opened the show. Lesnar came out and demanded Rollins come out and fight, then and there.

Rollins came out and then kicked Lesnar in the balls. He then hit several Curb Stomps and won the match and the title.

However, there was a problem.

Seth Rollins was the good guy. Yet, he needed to kick Lesnar in the balls to win the match. Did he really need to cheat to win the title? Many fans pointed out the kick and said Rollins did not appear to be a babyface who deserved the title run.

SummerSlam allowed WWE to change the narrative.

As explained above, Seth Rollins actually beat Brock Lesnar fair and square in this match. He didn’t have to cheat and took no shortcuts. He just wrestled smarter and won cleanly.

It is now time to see if Seth Rollins can finally be the WWE champion he believes he deserves to be.

