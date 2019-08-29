The real reason Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming back to WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE officially announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin is making his return to Monday Night Raw on Sept. 9.

This is surprising, but Austin did make his return at a recent anniversary celebration where he came to the ring and cut a promo about how much he loved WWE and being with the other wrestlers in the ring.

However, there was no word that Austin would return again anytime soon.

With his new TV show airing on USA Network titled Straight Up Steve Austin, this is likely just a chance to promote it. However, could this be a chance for Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend to take out another WWE legend — and the biggest one of them all?

Honestly, taking out Jerry Lawler and Mick Foley was one thing but no one takes down Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans are still chanting “this is awesome” when The Fiend shows up but how would they react if he took out Austin?

If the rumors of The Fiend getting a Universal title shot against the winner of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in October (just in time for Halloween), taking out Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a great way to start.

However, there appears to be another reason Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming back to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Wrestling Inc reports that the Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden that night is struggling to sell out. There are still tickets available for both Raw and SmackDown. The word is that announcing Stone Cold for Raw will push ticket sales for the event.

This also makes sense because The Undertaker will show up at SmackDown Live the next night, so it seems like WWE is pulling out all the big guns to make sure to sell out these two Madison Square Garden shows with blasts from the past.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.