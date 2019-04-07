The Miz hurt in WrestleMania 35 match with Shane McMahon: See photos of injury

The Miz was hurt in his match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 and it wasn’t the moment most fans think it was.

The huge moment in the match between Miz and McMahon came when the two men climbed a structure that was multi-levels high and then Miz hit a giant suplex a good 20 feet to the ground below.

Miz was under Shane when they hit the ground so Shane got the pinfall win when neither man could move after that huge spot.

INSANITY from the miz and Shane McMahon pic.twitter.com/o0mXEAvy4X — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 8, 2019

However, that was not where The Miz was hurt in the match.

Instead, look back to the moment where The Miz’s dad came into the ring to challenge Shane McMahon to a fight to protect his son.

If it seemed that Shane and Miz’s dad got a little too much time in the ring as Shane mocked him and then eventually attacked him. There was a reason for that.

Shane slammed Miz to the announcer’s table and was preparing to hit him with the big elbow to the outside of the ring when Miz’s dad came over to stand between them.

When Miz returned to the ring to help his dad after Shane McMahon beat him up, the referee was suddenly wearing the rubber gloves that refs wear when someone gets busted open.

Imagine your Dad deciding to take a nap in the middle of the ring at #WrestleMania Miz has also somehow bust his head open and that doesn't look pretty pic.twitter.com/MtcIScmdu0 — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) April 8, 2019

That is because the stalling with Miz’s dad happened when Miz had the back of his head busted open after he hit the announcer’s table and needed help before he could continue.

Here is a photo of the moment.

To his credit, The Miz came back and turned in a great match before that huge moment in the end.